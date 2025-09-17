Another round of sunshine and above-average temps

CLEVELAND — More sunshine, warmth and dry conditions are on tap for the middle of the work week. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s across most of Northeast Ohio. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the lake shore from Cleveland and points northeast.

Temperatures will once again warm into the 80s on Thursday, but a weak and dry boundary will move through on Friday. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler on Friday in Cleveland, as highs will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will begin to return for the first time in weeks by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will still be above average, with highs in the upper 70s to begin next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Bright & very warm. Afternoon lake breeze, so warmer inland. | High: 80º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. Warmer inland | High: 80º

Friday: A few more clouds. Cooler temperatures.| High: 74º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm. | High: 79º

Sunday: There's a chance for a few showers! Warm.| High: 82º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter