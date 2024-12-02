Back to work and school with more lake effect snow

Due to the ongoing lake-effect snow, the lake-effect snow warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties has been extended until Tuesday morning. Heavy lake-effect snow will continue across the warned area to begin the new work week.

After a historic weekend of lake effect snow... you'd like to think it was over. It's not, though. The intense 2" per hour snow rates are over but I still expect up to 1" per hour. At times. Where squalls persist. That will be the story today as we get back to school and work. Areas that haven't seen the historic snowfall have a better shot at getting in on the snow today.

Plan on another 2-6" from Lorain to Ashtabula counties. Less inland and less west.

Even though the snow isn't widespread, the cold is. We're all barely making it back to the 30s with wind chills staying in the teens.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Lake effect snow showers linger. Cold. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow fading. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Few snow showers. | High: 35º

Thursday: Quick clipper with light snow for more communities. Cold. | High: 33º

Friday: Few snow showers. | High: 30º

Saturday: Snow is possible. | High: 30º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter