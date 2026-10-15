Big day for Cleveland followed by thunderstorms and a BIG drop in temps

CLEVELAND —

Cleveland has a BIG Thursday ahead

If you’re looking for an excuse to sneak out of work a little early today, Cleveland is giving you a couple of pretty good ones.

It’s a huge day downtown, with the Great Lakes Brewing Christmas Ale First Pour happening at noon, followed just an hour later by Game 3 of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays. First pitch has been moved up from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. because of the threat for bad weather later on.

And honestly, the afternoon weather isn’t bad for either one.

Morning: Grab the jacket

We’re starting the day on the cool and cloudy side, and the clouds are going to hang around.

If you’re heading to work or school, grab a light jacket. Temps will slowly work their way into the lower 60s this afternoon with a light east breeze. You’re not going to get much help from the sun today, so it’ll have that cool October feel.

Lunchtime: Christmas Ale and playoff baseball

This is where Cleveland gets busy.

If you’re heading to the Christmas Ale First Pour at noon, plan on mostly cloudy sky and temps around 60. A jacket or hoodie is probably a good call, especially if you'll be outside for a while.

Then at 1 p.m., it’s playoff baseball. The Guardians and Rays are back at it for Game 3 of the ALCS at Progressive Field. The series is tied 1-1 heading into today. [mlb.com]

For fans going to the game, dress in layers. We’ll be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy sky and a light breeze. It should be pretty comfortable by mid-October standards.

And moving the game up looks like a very good idea.

Tonight: Get home before the storms

Once we get deeper into the evening, our attention turns to a stronger batch of storms heading our way.

The daytime and early evening hours are the better part of the day. Strong storms become possible a little before midnight tonight.

So if your Cleveland Thursday includes Christmas Ale, playoff baseball or both, keep an eye on the clock later tonight. You don't want to get caught off guard heading home as the storms move in.

Friday gets windy

The storms move out, but Friday won't exactly be a quiet weather day.

Scattered showers will hang around and the wind really kicks up, with gusts around 35 mph possible. Temps start in the 60s but tumble into the 50s.

Hold onto the umbrella if you use one. Between the showers and gusty wind, Friday has a raw, blustery feel written all over it.

Weekend: From chilly to Browns weather

Saturday is just plain chilly with highs only around 50 degrees.

Sunday morning could be even colder. Frost is possible inland, away from Lake Erie, so gardeners may want to protect any plants they're trying to keep going this late into October.

But we rebound nicely during the day. Temps climb back to near 60 for the Browns' 1 p.m. game Sunday, making for a much more comfortable afternoon after that frosty start.

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Storms likely after sunset, strong storms possible. | High: 67º

Friday: Scattered showers. Windy. Cooler again. | High: 55º

Saturday: Lake effect showers. Cooler and breezy. | High: 51º

Sunday: Widespread frost. Mostly sunny and cool. | High: 61º

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. | High: 65º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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