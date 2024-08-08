Big heat, Big humidity and a few thunderstorms delaying the clean-up

CLEVELAND — Two systems are going to play a role in our forecast to wrap up the work week. There is a cold front moving in from the northwest. There is also Tropical Storm Debby to our SE. As the cold front slides toward NEO, it will bring a few storms to the area but also looks to push the worst of the remnants of Debby away from our area. The outer bands of Debby will likely bring a few storms Thursday evening and into Friday.

Coming off the severe storms on Tuesday, you may be concerned about more damaging storms. While the threat is never zero, it looks MUCH lower than on Tuesday. We will keep you posted if that changes. We take a drop in temps Friday as the cold front sweeps through and brings even cooler air for the weekend.

What To Expect:



Quiet overnight with a few showers by sunrise

Heat & humidity return on Thursday

A few t-showers on Thursday & Friday

Incredibly comfortable weekend

Small shower chance over the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Hot & humid with a few t-showers. | High: 86°

Friday: Slim shot for a storm. Partly cloudy. | High: 79°

Saturday: Comfortable. Stray showers.| High: 75°

Sunday: More clouds but still nice. Stray shower.| High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter