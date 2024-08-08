Big heat, Big humidity and a few thunderstorms delaying the clean-up

CLEVELAND — Two systems are going to play a role in our forecast to wrap up the work week. There is a cold front moving in from the northwest. There is also Tropical Storm Debby to our SE. As the cold front slides toward NEO, it will bring a few storms to the area but also looks to push the worst of the remnants of Debby away from our area. The outer bands of Debby will likely bring a few storms Thursday evening and into Friday.
Coming off the severe storms on Tuesday, you may be concerned about more damaging storms. While the threat is never zero, it looks MUCH lower than on Tuesday. We will keep you posted if that changes. We take a drop in temps Friday as the cold front sweeps through and brings even cooler air for the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Quiet overnight with a few showers by sunrise
- Heat & humidity return on Thursday
- A few t-showers on Thursday & Friday
- Incredibly comfortable weekend
- Small shower chance over the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Hot & humid with a few t-showers. | High: 86°
Friday: Slim shot for a storm. Partly cloudy. | High: 79°
Saturday: Comfortable. Stray showers.| High: 75°
Sunday: More clouds but still nice. Stray shower.| High: 74º
