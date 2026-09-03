Big heat, Big Humidity, Big Fuel for Big Storms this afternoon/evening

CLEVELAND — It's another active weather day across Northeast Ohio.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning are moving through the area this morning. Some locations could pick up a quick burst of heavy rain before the morning round of storms begins to fade.

After that, we'll catch a break.

Skies will brighten at times this afternoon, helping temps surge back toward 90 degrees. With the humidity staying high, heat index values will climb close to 100. Heat Advisories remain in effect for the West and South Regions of the area.

Unfortunately, the quiet weather won't last long.

Additional storms are expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. These storms could be stronger than what we're seeing this morning. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but flash flooding and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The active pattern continues Friday with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible from early morning through late evening. With repeated rounds of heavy rain expected, flooding concerns will continue to increase.

Stay weather aware over the next 48 hours. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially if you're traveling or spending time outdoors.

Power of 5 Regions highlights: West & South Regions:

This is one of the hottest spots in our viewing area today.

Heat advisories are in effect as afternoon temps push toward 90 degrees and humidity drives the feels-like temp close to 100. Limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated.

Regional Weather

The South Region is also under a Heat Advisory today.

Expect a steamy afternoon with heat index values approaching 100 degrees before storms arrive later. If you're spending time outside, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Around the 5 Regions

Whether you're in the West, South, Cleveland Metro, Akron-Canton, or Snowbelt regions, everyone has a chance to see storms later today and again Friday. The severe weather threat is not focused on one specific area, so all five regions should stay alert for damaging winds, flooding concerns, and possible warnings through the end of the week.

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Rounds of t-storms, flooding & damage possible. | High: 88º

Friday: Scattered t-storms, still steamy. | High: 82º

Saturday: A few storms, much cooler | High: 79º

Sunday: Looking dry & Seasonable. | High: 77º

Labor Day Monday: Dry & mild! | High: 79º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter