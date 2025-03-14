Big heat today helping fuel the threat for damaging storms this weekend.

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up the work week and heading into the weekend with a BIG push of heat. Plan on a TON of sunshine and a light south breeze helping temps SOAR. We're jumping into the middle 70s... something we have seen since November, four months ago!

All of that heat, and eventually humidity, building across the midwest and into the Great Lakes isn't all sunshine and rainbows. It's moreso fuel for thunderstorms. The storms building today will be well west of Ohio. They'll be strong with a high threat for tornadoes. That same system is responsible for our storms Tuesday.

Plan on a decaying line of storms early Saturday followed by another line for the afternoon. The afternoon line will be building with increasingly strong storms. Our threat for large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes is elevated. Make sure you have a way to get alerts wile you're out and about. It'll be warm and windy between the rounds of storms.

We're soaked Sunday but St. Patrick's Day looks dry! Fairly seasonable for mid-March, too! Grab your green coat for the parade!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: High cloud filtering the sun but VERY warm & a bit breezy.| High: 75º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Warm & windy!| High: 72º

Sunday: Scattered rain, especially during the morning. Falling temps.| High: 54º

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Chilly!| High: 47º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again.| High: 68º

Thursday: Morning showers. Windy.| High: 42º

Friday: Cloud/sun mix. Much colder..| High: 39º

