Big summer heat building into Ohio for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Incredibly comfortable on the heels of Beryl. Or what's left of Beryl... Our impacts were short-lived. Gusts yesterday from 35-45mph with widespread off-and-on light showers through the day.

The winds are fading, the rain is drying, and the clouds are clearing out. That's our Thursday in a nutshell. Drier, clearer and much nicer. We'll see more sun from west to east as clouds pull out, helping temps warm into the upper 70s to near 80º.

Seasonable heat returns Friday with middle and upper 80s, along with a slim shot at a stray storm. Better rain chances starting Sunday though. That's with temps near 90 and humidity on the rise.

What To Expect:



Drying & clearing

Hot temps again this weekend

A few storms each day

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Showers tapering early, comfortable. | High: 77º

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º

Saturday: Hot! Sunshine.| High: 87º

Sunday: Hot! Isolated PM storms.| High: 87º

