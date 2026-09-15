Big summer heat is back

CLEVELAND —

The Power of 5 Forecast:

Summer is making a comeback across Northeast Ohio today.

After a cool taste of fall on Monday, temps will climb back into the mid 80s this afternoon under a sky full of sunshine. It will be a little breezy this morning, but winds ease through the day as the warmup takes hold.

The combination of sunshine, dry weather, and warmer temps will make for a great day to get outside. Whether you're heading to lunch on a patio, taking a walk, or squeezing in some yard work, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the late-season summer feel.

Highs reach around 85 degrees this afternoon with no weather concerns expected.

Looking ahead, the summer feel doesn't last forever. Humidity begins to increase Wednesday as the next weather system approaches. A few showers and storms will return to the forecast, bringing the first decent rain chances we've seen in several days.

The rest of the week stays warm, but you'll notice a little more moisture in the air. If you're making weekend plans, keep an eye on Saturday. Right now, that appears to offer the better chance for more widespread rain across Northeast Ohio.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Cool start, but warmer finish! Isolated t'shower late. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 80º

Thursday: Scattered Storms. | High: 79º

Friday: Isolated showers lingering. Cooler. | High: 74º

Saturday: Storm possible. Touch warmer. | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter