Big warm up this weekend, but dodging rain at times

CLEVELAND — Temps will climb this weekend with highs in the mid 70s to the low 80s! The warmth will likely make everyone want to get outside this weekend, but we will have to listen for thunder and dodge on-and-off thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms looks to be late Saturday morning and into the afternoon as scattered storms are expected. We will be watching for any damaging storms, with the main threat being winds over 60 mph, heavy rain, and lightning.

It's an important forecast for the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday. Plan on a super sweaty start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s for the start of the race and jumping fast through the morning. It will be sticky too!

A few lingering and spotty t-showers cannot be ruled out for the rest of the weekend, but there will be a lot more dry time on Sunday. The latest forecast is for only isolated t-showers on Sunday. Since the rain chance has dropped, the temperatures could go up! We may get into the 80s on Sunday!

Hottest temperatures of the season (so far) look to be on their way to begin the new work week, as highs climb into the mid 80s for the first time this season! Much of the day looks dry as well, but we will have to watch a decaying line of storms Monday evening in our western communities. A better chance for storms holds off until Tuesday and Wednesday. These storms will be ahead of a cold front and usher in the return of cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Warm & breezy with scattered storms. | High: 77º

Sunday: Isolated t-showers possible, very warm. | High: 80º

Monday: Heat building with a slim shot at thunder.| High: 85º

Tuesday: Storms expected. Could be strong. | High: 82º

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