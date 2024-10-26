Break out the shades and the jackets this weekend

CLEVELAND — Plan for chilly weather this weekend. Highs will stay in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Stray lake-effect rain showers cannot be ruled out, but 95% of the viewing area will stay dry all weekend. Breezy winds will decrease on Saturday and into Sunday. With clear skies - low temperatures will get cold! Plan for temps overnight in the low to mid-30s.

Dress warmly for the Browns Game on Sunday, especially if you are headed out the door in the morning. It will be a bright game with 5-10 mph winds.

Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures climbing into the 70s by next Tuesday. Right now, we expect rain on Halloween with mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s until a cold front swings through on Thursday. Plan for temps in the 50s for trick or treating.

What To Expect

Breezy on Saturday

Temps in the 50s all weekend

A cool, dry weekend (outside of a stray lake-effect shower)

Big warm-up next week

Plan for rain on Halloween

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chilly & blustery. Isolated lake effect shower. | High: 57º

Sunday: Cool temps but sunny & mainly dry. | High: 57º

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Warming up, stays dry. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very warm for Late October. | High: 76º

