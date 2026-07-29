Breezy and cooler midweek, staying dry

CLEVELAND — The rain is long gone, but the wind has moved in and is staying. Northerly winds could gust over 25 mph at times through Thursday. This will make Lake Erie dangerous with 3-to-5-foot waves and a HIGH risk for rip currents. Stay out of the water. Waves could even get as high as 4 to 7 feet in the nearshore waters Wednesday.

It may be tempting on Wednesday because it will be a much brighter and drier day with less humidity. We'll keep the north breeze around throughout the whole day. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s, making for a great day to get outside otherwise. Winds will decrease by Thursday.

Summer warmth starts to build back in late week. Temps return to the 80s Thursday and Friday before our next chance for rain arrives over the weekend. As of Tuesday evening, it looks like rain chances will increase through the day on Saturday and continue into Sunday. While the weekend won't be a washout, keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: Cleveland Metro Region

Since the wind is coming from off the lake, it will help keep nights warmer while days are slightly cooler than the rest of Northeast Ohio.

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DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Cooler and breezy. Below average. Partly cloudy. | High: 77º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Touch warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 85º

Saturday: More clouds. Shower possible. | High: 85º

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