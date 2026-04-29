Breezy, Chilly, Wet... Wednesday is the first of several dreary days in a row

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a wet Wednesday!

Rain is back. Widespread, steady rain rolling our way through midday. Severe weather is not expected, but the rain could be heavy at times. Rain is likely until mid to late afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to be 0.25 to 0.75 inches by the end of Wednesday. Winds will become northerly and pick up by the afternoon with gusts over 30 mph at times.

As widespread showers move away from NEO, so will the warmth! Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s, but falling into the 40s throughout the day. We will remain way below average for this time of year for the rest of the week. That includes frosty mornings! Just for the record, our average last frost isn't until early/mid May. So hold off planting that garden until after Mother's Day or so.

A few showers will continue to be possible on Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks primarily dry, though with chilly temperatures.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Cool, wet & windy. | High: 49º

Thursday: A few showers. More clouds and cooler. | High: 50º

Friday: Few showers. Chilly. | High: 48º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Cool. | High: 49º

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