Briefly dry for your Sunday before the next round of snow arrives tonight

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is coming to an end early this morning. After one more burst of snow overnight, flurries only remain. The rest of your Sunday looks quiet for *most* of the day with even some sun but it will remain frigid with temperatures in the 20s. We will get a few hours with limited activity before another stronger Winter Storm approaches the Ohio Valley Sunday night & Monday. The worst of storm is steering clear of NEO!

We will continue to keep a close eye on this system. Parts of our viewing area (especially the southern half of our viewing area; route 30 corridor and points south) will see the highest totals around 2-4''. Coshocton and Tuscarawas Counties are under a winter weather advisory from 7 pm Sunday until 7 pm Monday.

The rest of the viewing area should expect 2 inches or less. Snow will spread from the south to the north after the sun goes down. Overnight, snow is expected for much of the viewing area and while we are not expecting a ton of snow, it could still be slippery or slick for Monday's commute.

The highest impacts are expected even farther to the south around the Ohio River such as in Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky. Nearly a foot of snow will be possible for southern Ohio!

The pattern of cold, breezy and at times snow looks to continue. Prep now for a couple weeks of cold, snow and wind. It looks like we could stay below freezing until the middle of the month!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Briefly dry with cold temps. Snow showers late. | High: 25º

Monday: More snow expected. Greatest impacts in southern Ohio. Cold temps. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Isolated flakes. | High: 26º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow. Frigid. | High: 24º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slim shot of flakes. Frigid. | High: 24º

Friday: Snow returns late. | High: 28º

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 26º

