Bright, breezy & incredibly comfortable

CLEVELAND — After a soggy and chilly start to the work week, we will be MUCH drier tonight and into Tuesday. It will remain cool with temperatures in the 50s for much of NEO with a northeasterly breeze around 5 to 15 mph.

We did not even touch 70 degrees in Cleveland yesterday, and we are staying on the "cooler than normal" side through midweek. Low humidity, bright sun, comfortable temperatures with a slow warming trend. It will be much brighter today with temperatures back into the 70s. By Wednesday, temps will jump a couple more degrees into the mid and upper 70s. We're staying dry for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll also see increasing humidity and warmer temperatures, which will bring thunderstorms back into the forecast. We're closer to 80º by Thursday through the weekend. Storm chances begin to ramp up on Thursday. Rounds of rain will linger into the weekend. It does not look to rain the entire weekend, though!

As we wrap up June, summery temperatures finally look to return! Highs could be well into the 80s by next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 72º

Wednesday: Brighter & still comfortable. High: 75º

Thursday: Warmer with a few storms. High: 78º

Friday: Few storms again. High: 77º

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 79º

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