Bright, breezy & warm for this year's Columbus Day Festivities.

CLEVELAND — You'll want to keep the jacket handy over the next several mornings as we head back to school and work. Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 40s in our inland communities, with lower 50s along the lake shore on Monday and Tuesday. By the afternoon, jackets will not be as necessary, as highs will top off in the upper 60s to around 70.

Umbrellas will not be needed for most of the work week. Rain chances return to zero for the first half of the work week, with only a stray chance of a shower on Wednesday as a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler again. It will go from near-70 on Tuesday to the upper 50s for highs on Thursday.

More substantial rain chances look to arrive by Saturday evening through Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild for October. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Pick of the week. Mostly sunny. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Stray shower. Cooler again. | High: 59º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Touch cooler. | High: 58º

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool. | High: 63º

Saturday: T'showers possible. Warmer. | High: 73º

Sunday: Scattered t'showers. Cooler. | High: 65º

