Bright but breezy today before the rain returns mid-week

CLEVELAND — Yesterday was beautiful! Seasonably cool, sunny, and breezy. We'll do the same thing today! It's chilly this morning but we rebound quickly with highs in the upper 50s. It's all about the breeze today, easterly winds around 15 mph, but gusts over 25 mph will be possible. We stay dry all day on Tuesday...so that's an early week treat!

The "tricks" come in the middle of the week. Plan for rain to return by Wednesday evening, widespread & heavier rain on Thursday, and lighter showers will linger into Halloween. There may even be a few more showers this weekend.

We will be sure to keep you posted on the latest trends and potential lake-effect precipitation after the storm on Halloween, so be sure to check back or tune in. As of Monday night, plan for light, although pesky showers and chilly temperatures for Halloween. The highs on Friday look to only be in the low 50s. That means by the time all the witches and ghosts are out trick-or-treating, it will be even cooler.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Super sunny and seasonable. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Rain possible late. More clouds. | High: 54º

Thursday: Rain likely. Breezy. Watching closely. | High: 51º

Halloween: Rain tapering to showers, possible lake-enhanced rain. Cool. | High: 50º

Saturday: Lake-effect possible. Chilly. | High: 49º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter