Bright rebound after a frosty Friday morning

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
rain
CLEVELAND — After a cold start on Friday morning, more sunshine will help temperatures recover nicely into the mid-to-upper 60s. That is typical for this time of year and a bit milder than the last two days.

The fully blue sky will not last this weekend. Plan for increasing clouds on Friday and a few showers this weekend. Not everyone will see rain, and there will be a healthy amount of dry time, but a few on-and-off showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday, particularly in our eastern communities.

This is an upper-level low that will be merging with a strong nor'easter off the east coast of the United States. That storm will remain safely east of NEO, but bring some occasional 20-25 mile-per-hour gusts later Sunday and Monday, and along with pockets of heavy rain east of I-77 Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return to zero by the work week with seasonable temperatures in the 60s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Seasonable.| High: 65º

Saturday: More clouds. A few PM showers. | High: 63º

Sunday: More clouds. Few showers, mainly east. | High: 67º

Monday: Leftover AM shower, brightening sky. | High: 67º

