Bright sun helping us rebound after chilly nights

CLEVELAND — A few clouds are hanging around this morning, but we'll see more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will top out near 70 degrees with comfortable humidity and a light breeze.

The bigger story is the cool air settling in tonight. Clear sky and light winds- that means chilly! Temps dropping into the 40s across much of Northeast Ohio by Friday morning. It's the first truly chilly night we've had in quite some time, and you may want a jacket if you're heading out early.

Friday is quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs once again near 70.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic. Highs will hold close to 70 both Saturday and Sunday with dry weather and a little less chill at night.

Browns Home Opener Forecast

It doesn't get much better than this for late September football weather.

Sunday's Browns home opener is shaping up to be gorgeous from start to finish. Tailgaters will enjoy cool morning temps and plenty of sunshine. By kickoff, readings will be comfortably near 67 with low humidity. We stay great through halftime and into the afternoon with no weather worries.

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Looking Ahead

The dry stretch continues into early next week with seasonable temps and comfortable nights. The next meaningful chance for rain doesn't arrive until Wednesday of next week.

Enjoy the sunshine and the taste of fall while it lasts.

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Mostly dry, but still cool. | High: 70º

Friday: Chilly morning. More sunshine. | High: 68º

Saturday: More sun, closer to the norm. | High: 70º

Sunday: Bright & comfy. | High: 71º

Monday: A few more clouds, still GREAT. | High: 72º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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