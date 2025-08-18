Bright & warm start to the work week with storms and cooler air on the way

CLEVELAND — We're looking GREAT today with a dip in humidity. We're still super bright with plenty of sun. Enjoy it. Storms come back tomorrow.
Our next cold front is heading our way for Tuesday. Plan on a few t-storms arriving after school starts. We'll see a line of rain and thunder sliding east into Ohio late morning into the middle part of the day.
The strongest storms will have lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. The threat for damage is low but not zero. Make sure you have a way to get updates as these storms roll in.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Tons of sun with a dip in humidity. | High: 80º
Tuesday: Scattered storms returning. | High: 86º
Wednesday: Few t-showers early, followed by late-day sun. | High: 81º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 79º
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 82º
Saturday: Mostly dry. Touch warmer. | High: 84º
