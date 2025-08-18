Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bright & warm start to the work week with storms and cooler air on the way

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Sun and Cloud Mix
Posted

CLEVELAND — We're looking GREAT today with a dip in humidity. We're still super bright with plenty of sun. Enjoy it. Storms come back tomorrow.

Our next cold front is heading our way for Tuesday. Plan on a few t-storms arriving after school starts. We'll see a line of rain and thunder sliding east into Ohio late morning into the middle part of the day.

The strongest storms will have lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. The threat for damage is low but not zero. Make sure you have a way to get updates as these storms roll in.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Tons of sun with a dip in humidity. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Scattered storms returning. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Few t-showers early, followed by late-day sun. | High: 81º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 79º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 82º

Saturday: Mostly dry. Touch warmer. | High: 84º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.