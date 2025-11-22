Brighter this weekend ahead of potential rain and snow next week

CLEVELAND — Friday night's showers have cleared Northeast Ohio, giving way to a partly sunny Saturday. About a quarter-inch of rain fell, with a little more south of Canton.

Most of the weekend will be dry. A couple of quick-passing showers are possible late Saturday night, around 3 a.m., and only last 10 to 15 minutes. Behind Friday night's rain, it has brought down a bit colder air. Highs will likely be a couple of degrees cooler than Friday, in the mid-40s. Highs will return to the 50s for many starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.

It could even get close to 60 degrees on Tuesday, but that will come with some potentially heavy rain. A large storm, spanning over a dozen states, will bring rain on Tuesday, with some lingering showers through Wednesday. The storm will then pull significantly colder air by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

With colder temperatures and lingering moisture, lake effect snow is also possible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, possibly even into the following weekend. It is still nearly a week out, and there are many moving parts in the atmosphere, including the critical wind direction that is responsible for producing the lake effect. So, expect updates to the forecast. We will keep you posted all throughout the week. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drying out early. Cooler. | High: 46º

Sunday: Dry and mild. Perhaps a sprinkle to the NE.| High: 50º

Monday: Clouds return, still nice. Rain is possible by Monday night. | High: 53º

Tuesday: Looking wet and mild. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Dropping temperatures. | High: 47º

