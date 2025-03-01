BRRR: A frigid and unseasonably cold start to March

CLEVELAND — Winter is not over yet! We ended February on a pretty mild note, but as March begins, another shot of Arctic Air roars in from the north for the weekend.

Our high temperature already happened around midnight when temperatures were still in the 50s. After sunrise, temps had fallen below freezing, so within hours temperatures dropped 20 degrees. Temps will slowly fall into the lower 20s through the day. Breezy winds will keep wind chills in the teens.

Expect to see a few snow showers sliding off of Lake Erie during your Saturday, especially during the morning hours. A few slick spots will be possible. Snow will gradually shut off by Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the teens, so grab your warm coats. We'll keep a few flurries in for Saturday night east of Cleveland. Sunday will stay cold, with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We should see some sunshine during the day.

The whiplash weather continues next week. Temperatures will rebound as we begin the new work week, with highs pushing into the 50s and flirting with the 60s by Wednesday before another temp drop by Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible as temps dive from near 30 early into the 20s by the afternoon. | High: 29º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Blustery & cold. | High: 29º

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. | High: 42º

Tuesday: More clouds but even warmer. | High: 50º

