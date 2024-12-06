Calmer, Clearer, Brighter and WARMER as we head into the weekend after a LONG week

CLEVELAND — There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Lake effect snow squalls are tapering off this morning, leaving a few lingering lighter snow showers in their wake. Temps will struggle, but it returned to near freezing, 32º for a high today.

There's still a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County as the winds shift and push the snow east and eventually out of Ohio. While that happens, it'll be snowing heavily at times. Be safe...

By the weekend, we'll be talking about the rebound! It looks much drier by Saturday, with warm temperatures into the 50s by early next week and likely rain - washing away any lingering snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny. Lake effect snow well east of CLE. | High: 31º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Maybe a flurry.| High: 36º

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 48º

Monday: Milder but rainy! | High: 50º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Rain changing back to snow. | High: 36º

