Calmer, Clearer, Brighter and WARMER as we head into the weekend after a LONG week

CLEVELAND — There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Lake effect snow squalls are tapering off this morning, leaving a few lingering lighter snow showers in their wake. Temps will struggle, but it returned to near freezing, 32º for a high today.
There's still a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County as the winds shift and push the snow east and eventually out of Ohio. While that happens, it'll be snowing heavily at times. Be safe...
By the weekend, we'll be talking about the rebound! It looks much drier by Saturday, with warm temperatures into the 50s by early next week and likely rain - washing away any lingering snow.
DAILY FORECAST:
Friday: Partly sunny. Lake effect snow well east of CLE. | High: 31º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Maybe a flurry.| High: 36º
Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 48º
Monday: Milder but rainy! | High: 50º
Tuesday: A few rain showers. | High: 48º
Wednesday: Rain changing back to snow. | High: 36º
