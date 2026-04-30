Reaching for Jackets, umbrellas as we wrap up April

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up April, kicking off May with temps more related to March!

Instead of reaching for sunscreen, we're grabbing the umbrella and jackets. Temps are topping out in the 40s through the weekend with morning lows dipping into the 30s. Yes, frost possible for most folks inland off of Lake Erie.

Lake Erie is almost 50 degrees, that'll keep frost very limited lakeside.

We're still ahead of schedule if you're trying to plant your annuals. The rule in Northern Ohio is Memorial Day. We may get to bump that up a week or so this spring.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: A few showers. More clouds and cooler. | High: 48º

Friday: Few showers. Chilly. | High: 47º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Cool. | High: 45º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 56º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. | High: 61º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. Cooler. | High: 65º

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