Chilly mornings and warm afternoons through Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — It is another chilly start with lows in the 40s inland and low 50s at the lake.

High temperatures will be warmer than Saturday by several degrees, up into to the mid 70s near the lake and upper 70s inland. We bump these temperatures up into the upper 70s to low 80s by Labor Day! You should be able to get in one more visit to the area pools before they close after LDW.

It will remain dry throughout the holiday weekend under a ridge of high pressure. It will be warmest on Tuesday with highs in the 80s for everyone, but then it becomes unsettled midweek. Another powerful cold front is expected to take aim at our region by Thursday. Storms are most likely on Wednesday evening and Thursday. Following the storms, temperatures are expected to drop again by the end of next week with highs only in the 60s once again. Lows will likely drop into the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Chilly start; mostly sunny and a bit warmer. | High: 74º

Labor Day: Seasonable sunshine! 10/10 day. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Still warm. Stray shower to the south. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Storms likely late. | High: 80º

