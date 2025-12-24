Christmas will feel like Christmas this year... Cold!

CLEVELAND — Cold weather comes back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Christmas Eve and lower 40s at best on Christmas Day. Enjoy a could dry, easy travel days.

Things change Friday. We'll be cold enough for snow at the surface but not in the clouds. That means rain is falling into freezing air. Not good. Sleet and freezing rain are dangerous. Especcialy on a big travel day. We'll have to be careful and watch the latest closely. Any ice accumulations will have a major impact.

DAILY FORECAST:

Christmas Eve: Back to the cold. | High: 39º

Christmas Day: Isolated morning showers. | High: 38º

Friday: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all likely. | High: 39º

Saturday: Cool & dry. | High: 42º

Sunday: A few showers and t-storms possible. | High: 50º

Monday: Much colder. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 25º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter