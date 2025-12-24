Christmas will feel like Christmas this year... Cold!

CLEVELAND — Cold weather comes back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Christmas Eve and lower 40s at best on Christmas Day. Enjoy a could dry, easy travel days.
Things change Friday. We'll be cold enough for snow at the surface but not in the clouds. That means rain is falling into freezing air. Not good. Sleet and freezing rain are dangerous. Especcialy on a big travel day. We'll have to be careful and watch the latest closely. Any ice accumulations will have a major impact.
DAILY FORECAST:
Christmas Eve: Back to the cold. | High: 39º
Christmas Day: Isolated morning showers. | High: 38º
Friday: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all likely. | High: 39º
Saturday: Cool & dry. | High: 42º
Sunday: A few showers and t-storms possible. | High: 50º
Monday: Much colder. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 25º
