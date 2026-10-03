Classic fall feel with plenty of sun this weekend

CLEVELAND —

Classic fall feel this weekend

After widespread rain Friday morning, temperatures quickly dropped from near 80 degrees to the 50s, with a brisk northerly breeze. The clouds were the last to go, but made way for a phenomenal sunset. Thank you, News 5 viewers, for sending amazing pictures in and allowing us to showcase them on GMC!

Temps in the 40s for much of NEO this morning will rebound to the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon. Rinse and repeat for tomorrow with lows near 50 and highs near 70.

Power of 5 Regional Highlight: CLE Metro

Cleveland is the home of many events this weekend, from the haunted walk in Gordon Square, to Picklefest, to of course... the Guardians! While the temperatures have cooled, let's hope the Guardians bring the heat on the ball field with a win for the game in the playoff series against the Chicago White Sox.

Regional Weather

A second shot of cold air ahead:

The weekend looks and feels much more like October. Just like the baseball saying 'fall classic,' it will be classic fall weather. Make sure the fall jackets stick around because the cooler pattern sticks around through the first half of next week. We also remain dry for days to come.

With the lingering chill, we may even see our first frost away from the lakeshore by Tuesday morning!

5-Day Forecast:

Saturday: Drying and clearing, cool and comfy. | High: 66º

Sunday: Bright but cool. | High: 69º

Monday: Cold front passes with some clouds. Cooler. | High: 59º

Tuesday: First frost of season inland. Sunny and cool. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Bounce-back temps. Partly sunny. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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