Classic Summer Weekend On Tap: Hot, Sunny, & Tad More Humidity

CLEVELAND — AIR QUALITY ADVISORY issued for portions of NEO this afternoon through late evening. Take breaks from the outdoors if you have health concerns.

Expect plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions to round out the workweek on Friday, Temperatures will reach into the-upper 80s and slightly higher dew points, meaning it will feel more humid.

A classic summer weekend with temperatures into the upper 80s to the low 90s returning on Sunday and into your Monday. The 90s are even more likely farther inland this weekend. The same isolated storm chance exists both weekend days, but we expect 95 percent of the weekend to be dry and umbrella-free.

It will feel like well into the 90s and closer to 100 for much of the area on Monday and Tuesday, so be sure to take proper precautions when outside for a while.

Any pop-up storms the next several days will be brief but could pack some gusty winds and heavy rain. The best rain chances continue to be delayed. Now it looks to hold off until late Tuesday into Wednesday with lingering storm chances for the end of the week.

Friday: Hot & humid.| High: 87º

Saturday: Hot again. | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

Monday: Pop up chance. Hot & humid. | High: 91º

Tuesday: Storms possible, especially late | High: 88º

Wednesday: More scattered storms possible. | High: 87º

