Clouds for some but we're kicking off the week VERY Seasonable

CLEVELAND —

Quiet Weather Sticks Around for a Few More Days

You'll want the sunglasses if you're west of Cleveland today. Sunshine will be tough to beat across much of northern Ohio, while folks farther east spend more time under the clouds. The Snowbelt Region stays the coolest, with highs in the upper 60s and maybe a stray shower. That's our highlighted region today.

Grab a light jacket if you're heading out early Tuesday. As skies clear tonight, temps fall back to around 50 degrees, with some of the colder inland spots dipping into the upper 40s.

Tuesday is the pick of the week. Sunshine from start to finish and highs in the lower 70s. We warm things up even more Wednesday with temps in the middle 70s, then push close to 80 by Thursday afternoon.

The next weather maker arrives late Thursday. That's important because of the Browns' Thursday Night Football game. Right now, we're threading the needle between kickoff and the arrival of rain. We'll be watching the timing closely over the next couple of days, but for now there's still hope the game stays dry.

Snowbelt Region Highlight

The Snowbelt Region stays on the cooler side today with highs in the upper 60s as clouds hang on longer than points west. While most neighborhoods stay dry, a brief spot shower can't be ruled out at times.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: Sun west/clouds east with an isolated shower in the snowbelt region. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Tons of sun. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Warming up. | High: 77º

Thursday: A few storms late. | High: 81º

Friday: Scattered rain and thunder with dropping temps. | High: 60s

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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