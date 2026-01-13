Cold & snow returning after one more mild & windy day

CLEVELAND — Windy! Gusts over 40mph today, helping temps SOAR. Some of us will touch 50º this afternoon.

Enjoy it because the trend is for cold and snow... not warm & windy. Temps dive from near 40º early Wednesday into the 20s by sunset. A few rain showers will change over to snow midday making roads slick for the evening commute. Wet as you head to school and work, slick as you head home.

That trend rolls on. We stay cold the rest of the week with more snow on the way. No major snowstorms, but over the next several days of minor snowfall will eventually lead to significant snow.

Winter is back!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Warmer, windier. Few rain showers. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Rain changing to snow as temps drop. | High: 29º

Thursday: Lake effect snow. | High: 23º

Friday: A few snow showers. | High: 30º

Saturday: More snow possible. | High: 30º

Sunday: More snow possible. Frigid. | High: 20º

