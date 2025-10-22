Cold & windy with lake effect rain soaking parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Here's our first big battle with the Lake Effect "Rain" Machine! Lake Erie water temp is still holding in the lower 60s. That mild compared to the air blowing over the water and into Ohio. We're stuck in the 40s almost all day. That means TONS of moisture will get pulled out of the lake, lofted into the sky and dropped on Ohio. In squalls.

We'll notice bands of heavy rain down wind of Lake Erie today. Low visibility, occasional lightning, gusts to 40mph. Be safe. And be diligent because the weather will vary. The farther south you are, the drier you are. We're all windy & cold but MUCH wetter in the Primary Snow Belt. 1-3 inches of rain will be possible there. Elsewhere across NEO, rainfall totals will be much lower, with most folks picking up a tenth to a half an inch of rain over the next 48 hours.

Don't let these temps sneak up on you either... Most of us won't hit 50º... We haven't seen a day this chilly since mid-April!

There looks to be a gradual increase by this weekend and early next week, with more seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Speaking of the weekend, it is looking dry! So we just need to get through the next 48 hours before calmer October weather returns.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Cold & windy with lake effect rain. | High: 50º

Thursday: Less wind but still cool with isolated lake effect. | High: 51º

Friday: Drying out early, still cool. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. | High: 55º

Sunday: Slim shot at rain. | High: 58º

