Cool air blowing over Lake Erie dominating another day

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, HIGH RIP CURRENT & WATERSPOUT RISK - Tuesday and early Wednesday

If you liked Monday... you'll like Tuesday. Most of us won't see 70º again. Continued chilly air (60s) pushing over a "warm" Lake Erie (mid-70s) will keep the shot at lake effect rain going. Thunder is possible, but the bigger concern is heavy rain. There will be on-and-off quick bursts of rain, followed by a mixture of sun and clouds, which will continue to be the trend. We may even get in on some waterspouts with these squalls.

The coldest morning will be on Wednesday. Lows in Downtown Cleveland could be as chilly as 51 degrees. Some records will be tested on Tuesday night! Temperatures try to warm by mid-week, with highs in the mid-70s, but that is still below average for the end of August. Typically, afternoon temps are in the low 80s this time of year.

The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday and into Friday. The holiday weekend is looking cool but dry and should gradually warm each day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Cool again. Lake effect rain showers are still possible.| High: 68º

Wednesday: Cold start. Brighter but still cool. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered t-showers. | High: 75º

Friday: Isolated showers. Cooler. | High: 73º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 76º

Sunday: More sunshine. Still below average. | High: 77º

Labor Day: A Bit milder, still dry. | High: 77º

