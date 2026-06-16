Cool and comfortable ahead of more severe storms

CLEVELAND — It’s a cool and calm start to your Tuesday, with many areas in the low to mid 50s to begin the morning. More warmth and closer to par temperatures are expected by the afternoon. Highs will begin to bump back to more seasonable levels or slightly below for the rest of the week, as temperatures remain in the upper 70s to around 80.

Storm chances will begin to return late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with a few heavy downpours possible. An isolated strong-to-severe storm will be possible, mainly in our western communities, the closer you are to I-75.

More storms and severe storms will move in on Wednesday evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning. This will be the most widespread shot of seeing severe storms for the entire viewing area, but the best chance will be west of I-77. All severe hazards will be on the table on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Meaning, we will see the threat of Damaging winds, isolated large hail and evening isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Thankfully, we will see calmer conditions return to wrap up the week into the weekend. More rain chances look to return to begin next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Chilly for June.| Low: 54º

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Few evening downpours. Warmer.| High: 76º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered evening storms; could be severe.| High: 78º

Thursday: Scattered storms and flooding downpours possible.| High: 80º

Juneteenth: Partly sunny. Stray shower possible.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Dry.| High: 77º

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