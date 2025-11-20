Cool and grey for one more day... Rain returns Friday

CLEVELAND — The clouds will be stubborn across NEO...for a while. It will be a calm, cloudy, and cold night with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Thanks to the clouds, temps struggle to rebound on Thursday. We're likely to be stuck in the upper 40s again tomorrow.

Temperatures will bump up a few degrees for the end of the week, with highs closer to 50º on Friday. However, rain chances will get a bump, too.

Rain will increase from the SW, and that is also where we have the best chance to see rain on Friday. Farther north may miss out on any showers, but we will be watching the track of the next system carefully over the next day.

Rain could linger early on Saturday, but most of the weekend is looking dry.

As we head into Thanksgiving week, rain chances ramp up by Tuesday. That system bringing rain will also likely usher in colder temperatures by the middle of the week. Some data suggests a few flakes may be possible on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. With that said, it is still more than a week out, and we will be watching it closely. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 47º

Friday: Rain returns, especially south. Warm and breezy. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Cooler. | High: 42º

Sunday: Dry and mild.| High: 52º

Monday: Clouds return, still nice. | High: 50º

