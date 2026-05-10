Cool but bright for Mother's Day

CLEVELAND — Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! Make sure to grab the jackets before heading out to brunch. After last night's cold front, it is noticeably colder. There is a little bit of lingering energy, with light rain showers possible through midday, south of Akron.

Afternoon temps look to stay in the upper 50s for Mother's Day, which is running 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. It is even cooler for Monday, with highs in the lower 50s for most, middle 50s south.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average through Friday, with more rain late Tuesday into Wednesday, pausing the warmup until Friday. 80s are likely to return next weekend as a heat dome builds from the west. Just how warm (or hot) it gets is too soon to know.

DAILY FORECAST:

Mother's Day: Drying out but chilly again. | High: 58º

Monday: Mostly dry but cloudy & cool. | High: 54º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible late. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Storm possible. | High: 63º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, Isolated shower chance. | High: 60º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 70º

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm. | High: 80º

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