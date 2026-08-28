Cool night tonight before summer heat returns

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! Some of us on the east side woke up to a brief downpour or two, while everywhere else there are a few clouds and cool conditions. With a lake breeze in place, it will be a cooler and more comfortable day today. An isolated pop-up downpour can't be ruled out to the south because of said breeze.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: Akron-Canton region

Clouds will move in by midday with the lake breeze, and a shower or two can't be ruled out, popping up between about 1 and 5 p.m.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead:

Friday night will be the coldest night in a while, and even having the windows open may leave your home chilly Saturday morning. Lows will dip down into the 50s everywhere, with some isolated upper 40s in higher elevations.

Warmer temps and more humidity return by the end of the weekend. We jump from 75 degrees Friday to near-80 Saturday, another 5 degrees by Sunday, and ANOTHER 5 by Monday! Temperatures are expected to climb to near 90 degrees for the start of September! The weekend is also looking dry. Storm chances should ramp up by the middle of next week.

5-Day Forecast

Today: Isolated shower S&E of Akron. Cool for August. | High: 75º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 80º

Sunday: Sun, cloud mix, warmer & mostly dry. | High: 85º

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated PM storm. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 91º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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