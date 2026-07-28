Cooler air settling in and pushing the rain out

CLEVELAND — The worst of the storms are moving out, but a few showers may still linger through midday, mainly east of I-77. Once those fade away, the rest of the day will look much drier.

Don't expect summer heat, though.

A gusty north wind will keep temps in the upper 70s this afternoon, several degrees cooler than normal for late July. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times, make sure you're holding onto those doors when you get to where you're heading. It's a Door Ding Alert type of day.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with more sunshine developing later this afternoon and evening.

The comfortable stretch continues Wednesday. We'll keep the north breeze around, although it won't be quite as strong. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s, making for a great day to get outside.

Summer warmth starts to build back in late week. Temps return to the 80s Thursday and Friday before our next chance for rain arrives over the weekend.

While the weekend won't be a washout, keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight: Snowbelt Region

From Geauga County through parts of Lake and Ashtabula counties, the east side will hold onto a few leftover showers the longest this morning. We dry out through midday, with more sun and cooler temps in the upper 70s. Expect a breezy day with occasional wind gusts around 30 mph.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Morning rain/storm. Cooler, but still humid. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Drier and breezy. Below average. | High: 76º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Touch warmer. | High: 80º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 83º

Saturday: More clouds. Shower possible. | High: 85º

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