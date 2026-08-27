Cooler stretch continues before summer heat returns

CLEVELAND — Overnight storms are out of the way, and a mix of sun and clouds will be around all day for all of Northeast Ohio. An isolated pop-up shower can't be ruled out, mainly south and east of Akron, which is why rain chances are at 10 percent today.

South Region Highlight: Clouds could cause covered eclipse viewing

The lunar eclipse is tonight! Peak viewing is shortly after midnight, when roughly 97 percent of the moon is eclipsed, and it will appear red in the sky. The only issue from us watching the eclipse would be cloud cover. The south region might deal with stubborn clouds, slow to leave, but most of the low, thick clouds should leave to at least provide decent viewing conditions. The snowbelt ma also deal with cloud concerns, mainly for the second half of viewing, with lake effect clouds and even light rain showers moving in.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead:

If you're heading to the Browns game this evening, it should be much drier than the last Browns preseason game last Saturday! A mix of sun and clouds are expected at kickoff with temps in the middle 70s.

A stray storm will still be possible on Friday, but dry weather returns for the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be *slightly* below average, before warmer temps and more humidity return by early next week. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 90 degrees for the start of September!

5-Day Forecast

Today: Isolated showers S&E of Akron. | High: 80º

Friday: Isolated shower/thunder. Quite cool for August. | High: 75º

Saturday: Sun, cloud mix, warm & dry. | High: 80º

Sunday: Sun, cloud mix, warmer & dry. | High: 85º

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Feels like mid-90s. | High: 90º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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