COPY & PASTE Forecast! It will be warm & dry this weekend, but when will we finally get rain?

CLEVELAND — The forecast is copied and pasted for several days and will continue through the weekend. Plan for sunshine, dry weather, and temperatures in the mid-80s during the afternoons and low 60s to upper 50s overnight.

Our next shot at rain doesn't happen until the middle of next week.The ongoing drought has worsened and will continue during the next week,but we will be watching a low pressure that is expected to develop along the southern east coast. The track of that system will dictate if we receive rain this week and if we do, how much rain we receive.

It is looking more optimistic to get at least some rain late Tuesday into early Thursday - especially the more east that you live. However, at this time, rainfall amounts look low - likely less than a quarter of an inch.

What To Expect:



Filtered sun this weekend

No rain for days

Drought leading to more drought

The next small chance for rain is mid-week

Any rainfall looks light

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: High clouds and warm | High: 85º

Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º

Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Isolated thunder late. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Few thundershowers....maybe. It is only a slim chance. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter