Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cranking up the heat!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Sun and Cloud Mix
Posted

CLEVELAND — The focus for the rest of the week is all about the heat. Temps will be very seasonal, in the mid-80s today and again on Friday before pushing to near 90º this weekend with increasing humidity at the same time. We'll be near 90º Saturday into early next week. The only relief we'll get is from a couple of storms. And we truly mean a "couple" of storms. We may only get a storm or two each day.

Any storms that pop up will be brief but could be strong. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. Be sure to listen for thunder and watch the sky each afternoon this week. Don't let these storms sneak up on you!

Storm chances look to ramp up as we head into the middle of next week, but any rain chances are looking slim.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm temps and more humid. | High: 86º

Friday: Hot & humid.| High: 88º

Saturday: Hot again. | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

Monday: Isolated storm. Hot & humid. | High: 91º

Tuesday: Better shot at storms. | High: 89º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.