Cranking up the heat!

CLEVELAND — The focus for the rest of the week is all about the heat. Temps will be very seasonal, in the mid-80s today and again on Friday before pushing to near 90º this weekend with increasing humidity at the same time. We'll be near 90º Saturday into early next week. The only relief we'll get is from a couple of storms. And we truly mean a "couple" of storms. We may only get a storm or two each day.

Any storms that pop up will be brief but could be strong. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. Be sure to listen for thunder and watch the sky each afternoon this week. Don't let these storms sneak up on you!

Storm chances look to ramp up as we head into the middle of next week, but any rain chances are looking slim.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm temps and more humid. | High: 86º

Friday: Hot & humid.| High: 88º

Saturday: Hot again. | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

Monday: Isolated storm. Hot & humid. | High: 91º

Tuesday: Better shot at storms. | High: 89º

