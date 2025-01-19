Crashing temperatures + more snow on Sunday

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Northern Ohio beginning Monday at 1 am and lasting through 10 am Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills below -15 degrees are expected early next week. Make sure you're planning. Pets, pipes, and all the typical stuff that is impacted by blasts like this will be affected. Don't wait to prepare! For more details click here.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cuyahoga (mainly eastern communities), Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties from 10 am Sunday through 10 am Monday.

It is already noticeably colder out the door on Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning. And we will not warm very much (or at all) dropping to the single digits by Sunday night. Wind chills will be subzero by early Monday morning when the cold weather advisory goes into effect. It does not look like wind chills will get out of the negatives all of Monday, all of Tuesday, and early Wednesday.

More snow will also be likely on Sunday, along with more accumulation Sunday and into Monday. Lake effect snow looks to increase by the late morning and early afternoon. Most communities will see less than 2'', but farther to the northeast (mainly in the primary snowbelt) could pick up 3-5'' inches of snow by Monday. Lake effect snow should shift north by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the work week and next weekend - 32 degrees will feel like a heat wave!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered snow likely. Falling temperatures.| High: 22º

MLK Day: Bitterly cold with lake-effect snow. Sub-zero wind chills are expected.| High: 8º

Tuesday: Some sunshine, brutally cold.| High: 6º

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Not as brutally cold.| High: 13º

Thursday: More clouds, Not as cold.| High: 27º

Friday: Few flakes, Cold.| High: 27º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cold.| High: 32º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter