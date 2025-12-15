Dangerous cold again on Monday as lake effect snow finally ends

CLEVELAND — Dangerous cold is here once again for Monday morning, as wind chills are below zero virtually everywhere across Northeast Ohio.

This frigid air comes on the heels of a weekend trifecta of snow, from an arctic cold front, clipper, and lake effect. Parts of the primary snowbelt saw over a foot of snow, and even some spots of the secondary snowbelt, like Brunswick saw over 10 inches of snow.

The last of the lake effect snow showers are finally fading this morning. A quick coating to a half an inch are possible through 8 a.m. in towns like Chardon and Mentor. Otherwise, the big story everywhere is the frigid feel.

Temperatures are in the single digits everywhere except the lakefront on the east side, where its near 10 degrees. It feels brutal, with well below zero wind chills.

If you're looking for a thaw... be patient. It's finally showing up midweek next week. A massive area of high pressure will bring warmer weather to three-quarters of the country by the end of next week. We'll be on the northern edge, so the 40s will return by Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Lake effect snow. Colder. Below-zero wind chills. | High: 22º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Still cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Clouds and sun | High: 33º

Wednesday: Shower possible late. Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: Rain showers possible. Warm. | High: 49º

