Dangerous wind chills sparking Cold Weather Advisories

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 12 noon

Bright sun, but don't let it fool you. We're cold. Brutal cold. Temps today will only make it back into the middle teens. It'll be bright... but cold all day.

If you're looking at your weather app, the near 40º tomorrow you see is nice but misleading also. We'll start the day with snow. Slushy accums of a trace to 2" likely before noon. followed by a GUSTY southwest wind. Gusts to 40mph will help us warm into the upper 30s. Briefly.

Thursday is cold again. Temps stuck in the 20s, we drop into the teens, then single digits Friday. Dangerously cold again to end the week. All before our next shot at snow. We're watching Sunday VERY closely.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny but dangerously cold. | High: 15º

Wednesday: Scattered snow followed by gusts to 40mph. | High: 37º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Lake effect snow showers with dropping temps. | High: 6º

Saturday: Brutal cold. | High: 7º

