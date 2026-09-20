Deja vu forecast with drenching downpours likely

CLEVELAND —

Showery Sunday: Plan for two rounds of heavy rain...

Heavy rain will be possible again on Sunday, especially after 9 a.m. and into the early afternoon. This rainfall looks to be more widespread, especially in the first half of the day.

There is no threat for severe weather (i.e. damaging wind and hail), but repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. The Power of 5 Weather team will continue to monitor the flood threat.

Scattered showers will linger from Monday through Wednesday with some of the coolest temps we have felt in months! Highs could be in the low 60s to officially kick off fall!

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

Just like Saturday, the rain will arrive first in our West Region, with some of the heaviest rainfall midday as the storm is at its strongest. A level 2 out of 4 risk has been issued for flash flooding, with the highest threat along the I-71 corridor S&W of Ashland.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Sunday: Rain, heavy at times. Flood threat early. | High: 71º

Monday: Scattered showers. Cooler. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Coolest in months. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Few showers. Cool. | High: 60º

Thursday: Mostly dry, but still cool. | High: 65º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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