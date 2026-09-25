Delicate chill this morning, comfortably cool this afternoon

CLEVELAND — It's the coldest start since mid-May for many across Northeast Ohio, with widespread 40s for low temperatures. A few spots in our south region and snowbelt region in the higher elevations even dropped into the 30s for the first time since Spring. It will be mostly sunny and comfortably cool, with highs in the upper 60s, thanks to the abundant sunshine.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: West Region

As with most nights across NEO, the mild water of Lake Erie will prevent the temperatures along the immediate lakeshore from dropping as much. Some of our Power of 5 regions have both lakefront communities as well as inland locations, with the biggest spread in temperatures this morning in our West region. The same will be true again tonight into Saturday morning. A 20+ degree temperature swing is expected between locations like Loudonville south of I-71 and Kelley's Island right on the lake.

Fabulous First Weekend of Fall:

After a chilled morning, the rest of Friday is quiet with a few more clouds and highs once again in the mid-to-upper 60s. The extra clouds will likely prevent much of NEO from getting to the low 70s. The weekend forecast looks fantastic. Highs will jump a couple of degrees and hold close to 70 both Saturday and Sunday with dry weather and a little less chill at night.

News 5

Browns Home Opener Forecast

It doesn't get much better than this for late September football weather. Sunday's Browns home opener is shaping up to be gorgeous from start to finish. Tailgaters will enjoy cool morning temps and plenty of sunshine. By kickoff, readings will be comfortably near 67 with low humidity. We stay great through halftime and into the afternoon with no weather worries.

wews

Looking Ahead

The dry stretch continues into early next week with seasonable temps and comfortable nights. The next meaningful chance for rain doesn't arrive until Wednesday of next week. Enjoy the sunshine and the taste of fall while it lasts! It will be more like early September weather as the calendar turns to October on Thursday.

5-Day Forecast

Today: Cold start. Mostly sunny. | High: 67º

Saturday: More sun, a touch milder. | High: 69º

Sunday: Bright & comfy. | High: 71º

Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 73º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter