Dodging rain/snow before temps climb even higher

CLEVELAND — The rebound today is getting interrupted. Interrupted by clouds, rain, and snow. We'll have to dodge isolated showers through midday. Roads will get wet, with only a few getting slick. Minor accumulations possible, at best.

Temps will jump to about 40º before the rain rolls in. Briefly... We drop back into the mid-30s during and after. Keep the coats, gloves, and scarves on today.

Tonight though?! How about a warm-up? That's right. We're jumping back to near 40º by sunrise Tuesday. That means our scattered showers early Tuesday are RAIN showers.

Tuesday won't be a washout, though. We dry out quickly with upper 40s for the afternoon.

Chilly air comes back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 30s and 40s likely both days.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy & cold with a light mix. | High: 38º

Tuesday: Scattered morning rain followed by a nice thaw | High: 47º

Christmas Eve: Chilly but dry. | High: 40º

Christmas Day: Isolated morning showers. | High: 45º

Friday: Few Showers AM. Warm Again. | High: 47º

Saturday: Rain Possible Late. Warm Again. | High: 55º

