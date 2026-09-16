Dodging rounds of t-storms the rest of the week

CLEVELAND —

The Power of 5 Forecast:

A few showers and storms are fading this morning, but it’s a very muggy start across Northeast Ohio.

We'll squeeze out some breaks of sun this afternoon, helping temps climb back into the lower 80s. Another round of thunderstorms develops later today, but not everyone gets wet. Coverage looks much lower than Thursday's will be, with fewer than half of Northeast Ohio likely seeing a storm. A few could still produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

More widespread storm chances return Thursday, and some storms could be stronger. Damaging winds and localized flooding are both concerns as multiple rounds of rain track through the area.

Friday brings a break with drier air and slightly cooler temps, but it won't last long. Storm chances ramp back up this weekend and may continue on and off into next week.

Why the Forecast Keeps Changing

Northeast Ohio remains stuck in a classic "ring of fire" pattern. A stalled boundary just to our north acts like a highway for storm systems, sending wave after wave of thunderstorms across the Great Lakes.

That means we'll have chances for storms almost every day, but not every day will be a washout. The bigger challenge is timing, which may change from day to day depending on where that boundary sets up.

With several rounds of potentially strong storms ahead, make sure weather alerts are turned on and be ready to adjust outdoor plans as conditions evolve. One of these storm complexes could bring damaging winds, flooding rain, or frequent lightning with little notice.

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Warm & humid with storms returning. | High: 82º

Thursday: Scattered Storms. Humid.| High: 77º

Friday: Isolated showers lingering. A bit cooler. | High: 72º

Saturday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Sunday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 74º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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