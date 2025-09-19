Barking good weather: Dog walking forecast for Friday

Check out this dynamic duo!

Meet Callie and Thunder (great name)!

Callie is the curly, cuddly goldendoodle, and Thunder is the sleek, speedy doberman. Cherry De Jesus sent us this photo of her furbabies cooling off in their puppy pool!

De Jesus told Good Morning Cleveland that Callie is 3 years old, sweet as sugar, and is an amazing big sister to Thunder, who is 1 and a half years old with an extremely playful personality, full of wiggles, wags, and doggy mischief (classic little brother energy!)

Their favorite snacks are cheese (don’t forget the cheese tax!) and doggy ice cream - yum!

You can sniff them out on walks around their Brooklyn neighborhood or while they explore the metro parks and reservations with their pawesome humans, Cherry and Mark.

They also love their pool days, no matter the weather, and hikes on cool mornings.

Boy oh boy, do we have good news for Callie and Thunder!

After a cool morning, perfect for a hike, it will be another warm and dry day with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s - certainly warm enough to splash about in their pool or for another scoop of that doggy ice cream.

P.S. Enjoy the dry weather, muddy paws are expected to make a grand return by next week!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

