Big Thursday rebound for the Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Is there anything better than two siblings with matching names?!

Hal and Harper were sent in from Caryl Lecznar with the caption, "They would love to be on the Dog Walking Forecast!"

Well, Caryl, we'd love to put them on TV!

Two rescued with matching names and matching histories. Caryl rescued them both! And Mother Nature is rescuing us from winter... briefly.

We're chilly this morning, but we rebound QUICKLY. Going from the 30s to the 50s today. Clouds will come back and eventually lead to rain, but not until after sunset.

So, enjoy a nice thaw before the big wind and big rain return on Friday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

