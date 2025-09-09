Ditch the doggy sweaters: Your September 9 dog walking forecast

Rise and wag, furrrriends.

It's Golden hour!

Check out these beauties!

Sasha is on the left and is 3 years old, and Grace is 5 years old.

They are both rescues from a puppy mill.

Both were also previously puppy mill mommas, but were thankfully rescued in early 2024 from One of a Kind Pets by their mom, Delora Markham.

Grace loves treats, cheese, cuddles, fist bumps, walks, car rides, and butt scratches.

She also loves rolling in the wet grass and snow!

Unfortunately, Sasha had been abused and was very traumatized/didn’t like men.

She had to learn how to be a dog, get in cars, walk up steps, and play with toys.

She loves her 18-year-old human brother, treats, socks, eating grass and snow, destroying toys, zoomies, and has overcome so much of her trauma.

Markham also told us, her mom adopted Sasha’s sister Rosie on the same day!

We hope Sasha, Grace, and Rosie love the "pawsome" forecast for today.

Although the morning potty patrol will be a bit chilly with temperatures only in the 40s for much of Northeast Ohio, we will be able to ditch the doggy sweaters by the late morning and afternoon.

Afternoon and evening walks will be fabulous!

Plan for temps in the mid and upper 70s across the area with TONS of sun.

Get outside and unleash the fun!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

