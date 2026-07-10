Dodging downpours for your Friday dog walking forecast

Ruby Jane is always ready for a stroll through the park.

Terri Leitter says the 8-year-old pup loves getting outside for walks, and today she'll need to keep one eye on the sky.

We're dodging a few downpours this morning, with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy rain is the biggest concern, and some areas could see flooding in addition to lightning.

Morning temperatures start around 70 degrees before climbing to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

It'll feel warm and humid between the storms.

If you're taking your best friend outside, keep walks short and stay close to home.

Avoid flooded trails and never let your dog splash through standing water; you never know how deep it is or what may be hiding beneath the surface.

Ruby Jane, those park adventures will be even better once the sunshine comes back!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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